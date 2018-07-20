Ryder System (R) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “We expect the company to perform well in the second quarter driven by growth across all segments. Results should be out on Jul 25. Ryder has been making constant efforts to bolster its product portfolio through prudent acquisitions. In June, the company completed the acquisition of Metro Truck & Tractor Leasing and expanded its footprint in the Baltimore Metro Area, where demand for fleet management services is high. In April, Ryder boosted its e-commerce portfolio through the MXD Group buyout. The company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments are also encouraging. Moreover, Ryder's initiatives to grow its lease fleet are noteworthy. However, high debt levels remain a concern. Moreover, increased capital spending is likely to pressurize the bottom line going forward.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on R. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Shares of Ryder System opened at $75.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $135,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 165,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

