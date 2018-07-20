Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Regis Co. (RGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Regis worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Regis by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Regis by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,946,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regis opened at $17.82 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $813.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Regis had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Regis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

