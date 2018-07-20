Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $388,000 Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Bonanza Creek Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 354,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $729.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.43. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $64.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

