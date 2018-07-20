Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,124 Shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Digi International worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.61 million, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Digi International had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.41%. equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 8,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $101,509.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

