Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 15,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$13,950.00.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 6,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 8,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 2,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 3,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 200 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$200.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 15,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$25,750.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 1,100 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,155.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources remained flat at $C$0.94 during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,728. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.46.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

