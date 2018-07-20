Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SM Energy (SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SM. Credit Suisse Group cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. B. Riley cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Shares of SM Energy opened at $26.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35, a PEG ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.99.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.
