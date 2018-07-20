Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dana (DAN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dana and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.78. Dana has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $304,216.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $299,682.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,218 shares of company stock worth $1,121,119. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 1,472.2% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

