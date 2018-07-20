Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,504. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.54 and a one year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

