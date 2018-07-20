Ross Stores (ROST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ross Stores surpassed the industry in the past year given positive record of earnings and sales surprises in the trailing eight quarters. In first-quarter fiscal 2017, both the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. Earnings gained from ongoing success in delivering broad assortments of compelling bargains to value-focused customers. The company’s commitment toward better price management, merchandise initiatives, cost containment and store expansion plan also bodes well. However, the company provided a softer-than-expected view for fiscal second quarter due to higher packaway costs and the impact of competitive wage and benefit-related investments. Moreover, higher freight costs due to significant rise in market rates stemming from tight capacity, driver shortages, increased regulation and stronger economy, have been hurting Ross Stores for over a year now. The company expects this to persist throughout fiscal 2018.”

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $91.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Ross Stores traded up $0.08, reaching $87.52, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 193,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,366. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,701.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,256,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,101,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $241,842,000 after purchasing an additional 807,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 29.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,603,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $48,038,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $14,373,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.