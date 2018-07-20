Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

NYSE:COL traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $136.40. 815,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Rockwell Collins has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. equities analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 132,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 538.7% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 30,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.