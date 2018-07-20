Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given a CHF 300 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 295 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 290 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 240 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 240 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 249.25.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine traded down CHF 1.20, hitting CHF 219.60, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,740,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

