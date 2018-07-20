Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $352,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,578,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Payments opened at $117.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $2,063,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

