Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $352,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,578,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Global Payments opened at $117.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $2,063,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.
Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.