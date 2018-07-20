RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C traded down $0.21, hitting $24.49, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 81,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

