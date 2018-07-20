RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stock

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

In related news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $600,546.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,609.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $633,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $3,266,719. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group traded down $0.28, hitting $52.39, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 67,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,133. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

