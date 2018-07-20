RNC Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 582,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,000. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of General Mills at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 6.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in General Mills by 1.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in General Mills by 29.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 142,614 shares of company stock worth $6,406,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 119,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

