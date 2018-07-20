RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing opened at $355.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $209.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $209.41 and a 52-week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,373.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.51.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.