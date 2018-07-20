RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0596 per share on Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of RFCI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 12,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,515. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

