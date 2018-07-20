Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors restated their overweight rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) in a research report report published on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Rice Midstream Partners’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rice Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Rice Midstream Partners opened at $18.40 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Rice Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Rice Midstream Partners had a net margin of 59.40% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Rice Midstream Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 104.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,294,000 after buying an additional 1,698,812 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 6,721.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,249,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 1,231,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 6,209.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 988,507 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,195,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 888,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 1,371.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 947,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 883,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania.

