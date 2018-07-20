Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 184,238 Shares of Viewray Inc (VRAY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 55.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,238 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Viewray were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viewray by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viewray by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Viewray by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Viewray by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viewray in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,286. Viewray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $662.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 1,375.57% and a negative net margin of 83.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2029.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

