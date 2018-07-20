Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 15,000 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Anthem traded down $0.81, reaching $247.83, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $179.40 and a 1 year high of $267.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

