Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. equinet set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €120.47 ($141.73).

Rheinmetall traded down €1.70 ($2.00), hitting €101.40 ($119.29), during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($83.66) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($137.41).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

