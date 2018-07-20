Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REXR. DA Davidson cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty opened at $31.02 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $569,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 131,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,804,000 after purchasing an additional 251,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

