Reviewing XpresSpa Group (XSPA) and The Competition

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare XpresSpa Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -92.08% -34.38% -24.43% XpresSpa Group Competitors -133.51% -65.06% -47.71%

This table compares XpresSpa Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.82 million -$28.84 million -0.41 XpresSpa Group Competitors $169.39 million $6.93 million 4.55

XpresSpa Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XpresSpa Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 XpresSpa Group Competitors 82 300 591 11 2.54

XpresSpa Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 899.00%. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 18.23%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group’s peers have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

