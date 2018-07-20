Reviewing On Deck Capital (ONDK) & Curo Group (CURO)

On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) and Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Deck Capital and Curo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital $350.95 million 1.63 -$11.53 million ($0.16) -48.06 Curo Group $963.63 million 1.30 $49.15 million $1.84 15.33

Curo Group has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital. On Deck Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Curo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Curo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares On Deck Capital and Curo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital -0.69% 1.03% 0.26% Curo Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for On Deck Capital and Curo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital 1 5 0 0 1.83 Curo Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

On Deck Capital currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.48%. Curo Group has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential downside of 22.87%. Given Curo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curo Group is more favorable than On Deck Capital.

Summary

Curo Group beats On Deck Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, Avío Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

