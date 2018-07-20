Reviewing AEGON (AEG) & FBL Financial Group (FFG)

AEGON (NYSE: AEG) and FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AEGON and FBL Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEGON 2 2 1 0 1.80 FBL Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

AEGON presently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 24.96%. Given AEGON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEGON is more favorable than FBL Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of AEGON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AEGON has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AEGON pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FBL Financial Group pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AEGON has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. AEGON is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEGON and FBL Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEGON $37.24 billion 0.34 $2.79 billion $0.84 7.30 FBL Financial Group $735.48 million 2.83 $194.32 million $4.32 19.44

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group. AEGON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FBL Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AEGON and FBL Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEGON 7.24% 6.59% 0.40% FBL Financial Group 26.03% 8.43% 1.09%

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats AEGON on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides variable and fixed annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; individual and group pensions sponsored by or obtained through an employer; and mortgages, as well as banking products, including saving deposits. In addition, it offers general insurance products consisting of automotive, liability, disability, household insurance, and fire protection, as well as financing and reinsurance services. The company markets its products through brokerage, partner, institutional/worksite, and wholesale distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, Spain, Portugal, and Asia. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

