Rev Group (REVG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rev Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 43.3896975994261 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Rev Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rev Group from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rev Group from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,935. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $608.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.94 million. Rev Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

In other Rev Group news, Director John Canan bought 5,040 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,841.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,438.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $112,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.