Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.36% of Encompass Health worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $142,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $143,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $198,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,017,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $243,601.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,777 shares of company stock worth $4,326,032 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EHC opened at $57.67 on Friday. Encompass Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.