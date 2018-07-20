Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.45 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 97,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $69.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

