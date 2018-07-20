Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Given News Impact Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Retail Properties of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1220210021277 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,263. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

