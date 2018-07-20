Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 43.8999978849661 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

QSR stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.34 per share, for a total transaction of $342,127.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

