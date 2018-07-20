Resolute Energy (REN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

REN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Resolute Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Resolute Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Resolute Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.11.

NYSE REN opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. The company has a market cap of $754.28 million, a PE ratio of 559.17 and a beta of 3.32. Resolute Energy has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $38.64.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Resolute Energy news, CEO Richard F. Betz bought 3,500 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Resolute Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Energy by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,670 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Energy in the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

