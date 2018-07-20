ResMed (RMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, ResMed has outperformed its industry. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the last reported quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service businesses as well as new mask products and devices. The company is also focusing on product innovation through research and development. In terms of recent developments, the company recently received reimbursement approval for mandibular repositioning devices in France. Further, the company announced that South Korea will start reimbursing diagnosis and therapeutic treatment for sleep apnea in the near term. All these factors boost investor faith in the stock. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to challenging pricing scenario. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.90. ResMed has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.75 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ResMed will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $269,507.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,304.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $56,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,804.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,659 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 507.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

