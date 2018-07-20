Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prologis Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “$62.97” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,695,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,272,000 after buying an additional 1,307,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,109,000 after buying an additional 263,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,810,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,986,000 after buying an additional 219,068 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $370,841,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,212,000 after buying an additional 289,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $304,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,869 shares of company stock worth $3,187,687. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

