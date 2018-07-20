Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Horizon National Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – FIG Partners reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for First Horizon National in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FHN. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens restated a “$17.03” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon National from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Horizon National from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

First Horizon National opened at $17.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,083,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,069,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,024,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,997,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 2,461.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,329,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

