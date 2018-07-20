Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Petmed Express (PETS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2018 – Petmed Express was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/16/2018 – Petmed Express was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2018 – Petmed Express was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – Petmed Express was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Petmed Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sales improvement initiatives and PetMed’s wide range of products are expected to add values in the company’s profit margins. We are also encouraged by the stellar increase in reorder order sales in the last quarter. PetMed is striving to implement several strategies to revitalize its top line. These include increased focus on advertising efficiency to boost new order sales and shifting sales to higher margin items, while also expanding the product line. Further, expanding gross margin due to a shift to higher margin products like next generation medications also buoys optimism. On the flip side, following a few quarters of consistent uptrend, a drop in new order sales is concerning. We are apprehensive about the escalating advertising expenses over the past few quarters and intensifying competition. In the past three months, PetMed has been underperforming its industry.”

7/9/2018 – Petmed Express had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

6/21/2018 – Petmed Express was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/15/2018 – Petmed Express is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Petmed Express was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2018 – Petmed Express was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Petmed Express opened at $41.37 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $828.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

Get Petmed Express Inc alerts:

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Petmed Express Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,425,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 382,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 316,848 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,563,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 209,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.