Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WPT Industrial REIT’s Q2 2018 Earnings (WIR)

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). WPT Industrial REIT had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE WIR opened at C$13.02 on Thursday. WPT Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

