Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nevro Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Nevro in a report issued on Monday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.32 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Nevro’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -47.12 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 7.99. Nevro has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 2,245.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $532,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.