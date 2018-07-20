Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams Companies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMB. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Williams Companies opened at $28.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.39. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Williams Companies by 574.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $106,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 215.87%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

