Republic Services (RSG) Position Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 96.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,974 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $149,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services opened at $68.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

