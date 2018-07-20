Repsol SA (REPYY) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Repsol had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

