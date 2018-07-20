Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises approximately 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 139,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 112,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $2,093,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,758.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William E. Horton sold 18,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $348,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,551. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial traded up $0.17, reaching $17.79, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 559,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,898,889. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.