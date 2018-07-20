Regional Management Corp (RM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $411.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 48.75 and a quick ratio of 48.75.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 14,311 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $523,496.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Regional Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

