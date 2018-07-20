ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $122.89 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bisq. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.03409340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00975419 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024742 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00030549 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039813 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025114 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017204 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00709860 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.