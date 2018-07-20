Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI):

7/18/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “$63.80” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BJ’s Restaurants’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. We are optimistic about the company’s growth, as diverse sales-driving efforts bolstered its top-line performance in the first quarter of 2018. In fact, BJ's Restaurants delivered positive earnings surprises in 13 of the last 16 quarters. Results were driven by improved comps and restaurant operating margins. BJ Restaurants’ high-quality slow-roasted menu has been favoring growth in foot traffic, while daily Brewhouse Specials are contributing directly to the company’s top line. Apart from menu innovation, the company’s cost containment initiatives are improving margins. Notably, estimates have been stable ahead of its second quarter earnings release. However, high costs and limited international presence raise concerns.”

7/16/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/26/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BJ’s Restaurants’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. We are optimistic about the company’s growth, as diverse sales-driving efforts bolstered its top-line performance in the first quarter of 2018. In fact, BJ's Restaurants delivered positive earnings surprises in 13 of the last 16 quarters. Results were driven by improved comps and restaurant operating margins. BJ Restaurants’ high-quality slow-roasted menu has been favoring growth in foot traffic, while daily Brewhouse Specials are contributing directly to the company’s top line. Apart from menu innovation, the company’s cost containment initiatives are improving margins. Also, earnings estimates for the current year have inched up over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ confidence on its future potential. However, high costs and limited international presence raise concerns.”

6/13/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BJ’s Restaurants’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. We are optimistic about the company’s growth, as diverse sales-driving efforts bolstered its top-line performance in the first quarter of 2018. Further, earning and revenues not only surged year-over-year but also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by improved comps and restaurant operating margins. BJ Restaurants’ high-quality slow-roasted menu has been favoring growth in foot traffic, while daily Brewhouse Specials are contributing directly to the company’s top line. Apart from menu innovation, the company’s cost containment initiatives are improving margins. Also, of late, earnings estimates for the current year have inched up, reflecting analysts’ confidence on its future potential. However, high costs and limited international presence raise concerns.”

6/2/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $287,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $564,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 733,031 shares of company stock worth $40,636,328 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 207,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,330,000 after acquiring an additional 298,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

