Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,551. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $173,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $173,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after buying an additional 307,636 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 297,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

