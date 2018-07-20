Raytheon (RTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $224.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. Raytheon's Patriot missile-defense systems have seen a number of buyers in recent times including international customers from Europe as well as the Middle East. Raytheon has a distinct focus on its overseas business. Foreign military contracts continue to be the vital growth driver for Raytheon. In particular, rising demand from Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East has turned out to be the key revenue driver for Raytheon. The company is also investing consistently in next-generation sensor technologies. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwind for Raytheon. Its share price also underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTN. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Shares of Raytheon opened at $201.37 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 1,219 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $564,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Raytheon by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,172,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

