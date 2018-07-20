Rayonier (RYN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYN. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Rayonier opened at $36.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,841,000 after acquiring an additional 364,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,055,000 after acquiring an additional 748,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 36.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 283,611 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

