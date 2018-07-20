Raven Industries (RAVN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Raven Industries earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.7627920661453 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,600. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.