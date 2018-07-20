Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of Rambus worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,722,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,785,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 225,529 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 771,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 179,123 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $31,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMBS stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

