Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00012040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $44.20 million and $1.40 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00092093 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027551 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006885 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014843 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,168,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, DDEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

